Kelso woman invokes the power of Jesus to keep Fred Meyer aisle clear

A 38-year-old Kelso woman who told police she suffers from schizophrenia was arrested Tuesday after a tirade in Fred Meyer in which she yelled about Jesus and allegedly assaulted an employee and charged a customer.

Longview police responded shortly after noon to a report that the woman was yelling at staff and customers and refusing to leave, according to a police report. A video taken by a customer shows the woman trying to keep other patrons out of an aisle where she was shopping.

"That's right, (stay out) until I can buy something and happily leave," the woman says in the video. "I rebuke you all and cast you into the life of fire, in Jesus Christ's mighty name."

An employee told police the woman shoved him and hit his face with a bottle of vitamins, according to the police report.

The woman appeared "highly agitated" and continued to yell when an officer tried to talk to her. When the officer grabbed the woman's arm to direct her to leave, she screamed, said she had schizophrenia and asked the officer to let go. The officer warned her that he would "take her to the ground" if she did not stop resisting arrest. She continued to try to pull away, so the officer took her down and handcuffed her with the help of an employee, according to the police report.

She was booked in the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant. The Daily News is withholding her name because the woman apparently suffers from mental health problems.

