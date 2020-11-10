Kelso West Main project set to start construction this month

After months of sitting empty, the boarded-up houses along Catlin Street will soon be demolished as Kelso’s West Main project moves into the final phase of construction.
The second phase of the project will widen Catlin Street through the Cowlitz Way intersection to five lanes with an additional turn lane at the Cowlitz intersection.
It will also add sidewalks, bicycle lanes, roadway illumination, storm water management and landscaping. The traffic signals at Fifth Avenue and Cowlitz Way will also be upgraded, city documents said.
That will require demolishing about 15 buildings along Catlin Street, which have already been acquired by the city, though it’s unclear for how much.
Midway Underground, based in Toutle, will handle the second phase, after the Kelso City Council awarded the firm the $4.5 million bid Tuesday. That bid was about $592,000 below the city’s estimate.
The overall project will realign West Main Street from the Allen Street Bridge to Catlin Street to improve safety, reduce congestion and beautify the section. It will also add a noise wall between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, which is required by Federal Highway Administration.
The city began designing the project in 2009, and finished the first phase from the west side of the Allen Street Bridge through the crossover to Catlin at Fourth Avenue in 2013.
The $11.45 million phase two is funded by a combination federal, state and city funds. That includes: $3 million from the state transportation budget; $3 million from the federal surface transportation program; $4.5 million from the transportation improvement board; and $950,000 from the city’s arterial street and utility fund.
Construction is expected to start by the end of November and finish by August 2021, city documents said.
During construction, there will be two lanes open in each direction for most of the construction schedule, according to city documents. At times, there will be limited one-lane closures with flagging for utility work, and periods of full closure for the final paving.
Access to all the businesses will be maintained, and the city will try to detour people around the construction, the city said. People who live in the West Kelso residential area will be able to use First Avenue and cross streets for access.
There will also be limited work on side streets to transition the new road grades to the existing pavement and sidewalks, and some utility will have to be relocated, including older sewer mains, according to city documents.
Work hours are anticipated to be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
