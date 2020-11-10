Kelso West Main project set to start construction this month

The city began designing the project in 2009, and finished the first phase from the west side of the Allen Street Bridge through the crossover to Catlin at Fourth Avenue in 2013.

The $11.45 million phase two is funded by a combination federal, state and city funds. That includes: $3 million from the state transportation budget; $3 million from the federal surface transportation program; $4.5 million from the transportation improvement board; and $950,000 from the city’s arterial street and utility fund.

Construction is expected to start by the end of November and finish by August 2021, city documents said.

During construction, there will be two lanes open in each direction for most of the construction schedule, according to city documents. At times, there will be limited one-lane closures with flagging for utility work, and periods of full closure for the final paving.

Access to all the businesses will be maintained, and the city will try to detour people around the construction, the city said. People who live in the West Kelso residential area will be able to use First Avenue and cross streets for access.