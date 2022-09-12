Kelso warns of detours during sewer repair on Vine Street

Drivers should prepare for traffic disruptions and detours over the next two weeks during repairs of a Kelso sewer main.

The city contracted with Odyssey Contracting LLC of Battle Ground to repair the sewer main on Vine Street between the intersections of Ninth Street and Vine and 10th Street. Construction will take place during daylight hours and disrupt traffic through Sept. 26. Detours will direct cars around or through the area as needed.

The city will issue notices on specific days to remove vehicles from the street. Residents should watch for door knob hangers and street signs in the work area. Any vehicles not moved may be subject to towing and impound at the owner's expense.

The city will post regular updates on its Facebook page and at www.kelso.gov.