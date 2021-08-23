 Skip to main content
Kelso two-way stops turns into four-way stop July 11
Kelso two-way stops turns into four-way stop July 11

Construction reroutes traffic

The two-way stop at the intersection of Columbia Heights Road, Fishers Lane and Long Avenue will be a four-way stop starting July 11.

The switch will take place 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 11, when one-lane closures should be expected. The city advises motorists to expect delays and use alternative routes.

A traffic study conducted for the Kelso School District recommended the switch. 

