Kelso two-way stops turns into four-way stop July 11

The two-way stop at the intersection of Columbia Heights Road, Fishers Lane and Long Avenue will be a four-way stop starting July 11.
The switch will take place 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 11, when one-lane closures should be expected. The city advises motorists to expect delays and use alternative routes.
A traffic study conducted for the Kelso School District recommended the switch.
