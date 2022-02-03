Kelso to replace pipes, repave downtown Feb. 14 through midsummer

A roughly five-month project to upgrade utilities and roads in downtown Kelso is scheduled to start around Feb. 14.

The city plans to replace utility pipes and sidewalk ramps and repave about a half mile of four streets at differing times east of the Cowlitz River in Kelso.

Construction is scheduled through June or July, depending on the weather, in four locations:

North Pacific Avenue, from Allen Street to Cowlitz Way,

Fourth Avenue from Oak Street to Allen Street,

Fifth Avenue from Oak Street to Allen Street, and

Oak Street from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue.

Officials say driveways, travel lanes and street parking will be closed during construction and traffic will be detoured by cones and flaggers.

The city plans to replace the area's sewer, water and storm drains; upgrade sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards; and repave the roads.

Kelso Senior Engineer Paul Klope said all the roads will not be closed throughout the entire duration of the project. He said work is scheduled to begin on Fourth Avenue. He said work at the intersections of Fourth and Fifth avenues and Allen Street will likely occur at night because the "traffic volumes are too high."

The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board says it is covering about 60% of the project with $500,000 and the city is covering the remaining $335,984.

The board funds local transportation projects from the revenue generated from three cents of the state gas tax. The city has received 32 Transportation Improvement Board grants since 1983, reports the state.

