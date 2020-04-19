Kelso to livestream council meeting Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To comply with social distancing recommendations, the Kelso City Council on Tuesday will stream its meeting on KLTV.org.

All public comments or questions must be submitted before the meeting using the link at the bottom of the City Council page on the city’s website, kelso.gov, according to a city Facebook post.

During the meeting, the council will consider declaring a state of emergency and ratifying Mayor Nancy Malone’s decision to join an emergency council in March related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the council will consider signing onto a Cowlitz County letter asking Gov. Jay Inslee to allow the construction industry to resume work while maintaining social distancing.

Also during the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., the council will consider approving:

The appointment of Jerry Phillips to a position on the Civil Service Commission that Gary Archer vacated. Phillips is a lifelong resident of Kelso.

A license agreement with Verizon to use city-owned poles. Verizon would pay an application fee and then an annual per pole license fee.

A 10-year franchise agreement with two possible five-year extensions with Woden, LLC, to install small cell wireless poles within city right of way.

A $60,000 emergency contract with Advanced Excavating Specialist, LLC, to repair a sinkhole at the intersection at NW Second Avenue and Grant Street.

