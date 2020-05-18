Kelso to consider not enforcing Inslee's order

Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton Monday said the proclamation would change very little. The county Incident Management Team has been handling matters related to the stay-home order and “to my knowledge, they haven’t made any corrections at all,” Hamilton said. “They’ve just tried to educate people as to what the orders say.”

Hamilton added that the council is unlikely to pass the proclamation once it hears “all the legal background.”

Social distancing orders have been in effect in Washington for more than two months, and polls show the vast majority of Americans were complying as of late April, according to a Gallup poll released last week.

Local health officials said the slowdown of Cowlitz County cases indicates that social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions are working. The county is still doing a “significant amount of testing. We just are not getting positives,” county deputy health officer Dr. Steven Krager said Monday.

A weeklong gap since the last cases “is a good sign,” Krager said. “The longest gap we’ve had before this was four days.”

The county’s response to cases also has improved, Krager said.