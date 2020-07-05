Kelso teen is first to graduate from Cowlitz mental health court program

For Elijah, the choice was simple: He had many pending charges and he wanted the chance to wipe the slate clean.

For Romine, she said she had exhausted other possibilities.

“At first I was not sure, but I was excited because we needed something to change,” she said.

Romine had never heard of the program before, she said, for good reason: It is one of only a a couple such programs in the state.

Haan said while the team based the program on the first juvenile mental health diversion program in Kittitas County, the program has taken a lot of effort because there’s no road map to follow. Many members of the team thanked Elijah for teaching them just as much as they taught him.

Romine said she thought more places should have a program like this one.

“It’s great, especially for kiddos who need that extra help and individualized treatment,” Romine said.

Everything down to Elijah’s community service was based on his strengths, she said. While the team did help Elijah become more comfortable with public speaking, his community service tapped into his love of using his hands.