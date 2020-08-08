Kelso students to return with 'distance learning 2.0' in fall

Kelso plans to return in the fall with an improved version of online learning to meet county and state health recommendations, school officials said at a Friday workshop.
“This was one of the most challenging and difficult decisions for our community and for the staff and students of Kelso,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said at the start of the meeting.
She said while the district would prefer to be in-person, health and safety comes first.
Board Vice President Karen Grafton said when the district transitions off distance learning, she wanted to see kids back full time because, in terms of likelihood of infection, there was no difference between a hybrid schedule of a few days in-person a week and full time. She said they should “rip the Band-Aid off.”
Tack pointed to Washington state and local health department guidelines, and board President Mike Haas asked everyone to follow health guidance so schools could reopen sooner.
The Friday afternoon workshop focused on online learning 2.0, which will be much more structured than in the spring and will include more real-time instruction.
Director of teaching and learning Kim Yore said the technology department is working to get all families Chromebooks and internet access. There will be more Chromebook checkouts in late August and early September.
To make distance learning easier, Yore said the whole district will use Google Classrooms, and both parents and teachers will get training on how to use it.
“Every student has one place to go to get all of their information, to get all of their lessons from their teachers,” she said.
The district applied for a waiver to swap up to seven days of instructional time with teacher training days, Yore said. If it’s approved, teachers will get several days of training at the start of September, so the new first day for elementary students will be Sept. 8.
“We feel the (Professional Development) is so important for teachers and staff that we took the first three days of school for it,” Yore said.
And elementary school parents will get one-on-one, in-person meetings with teachers to learn how to use the technology, Yore said.
A student’s school day would look similar to in-person, Yore said. For elementary school students, the day would start with a whole class Zoom check in, then small group Zooms. There would be a 1.5 hour lunch time, so they could get to a school lunch pick up site if needed, she said.
In middle and high school, students would log into Zoom for each of their periods, Yore said. High schoolers will be graded similarly to in the spring. They could get a grade of A, B, C or incomplete. They could not get an F, she said.
Any student who got an incomplete would have the chance to make up the credit, Yore said.
As soon as it’s safe to bring small groups back, Yore said students most in need would be brought in first for extra support.
And in response to a question about engagement from board member Ron Huntington, Yore said she expected engagement to go up because there would be less leniency than in the spring and more time built in for teachers to reach out to students.
Questions still remained around how to count attendance, Tack said. She added that she hoped the state office of education would issue guidance on that soon.
Additionally, the district is working with PeaceHealth St. Johns on a testing plan, Tack said.
Board member Leah Moore said the board needed to keep in mind all the services schools provide, because even though childcare and meals are not part of the school’s direct mission, if students don’t have those needs taken care of their “education will take a backseat.”
“The decisions that we make will have a huge impact on families, especially the most vulnerable,” she said.
While the public was not able to comment at the workshop, time will be given at Monday’s regular board meeting, which starts at 5 p.m. on Zoom. Visit the district website to log on. Or, send an email with a comment to molly.guler@kelsosd.org before 2 p.m. on Monday.
There will also be a budget workshop at 4 p.m. Monday. Visit the district website to log on.
