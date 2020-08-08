Kelso students to return with 'distance learning 2.0' in fall

To make distance learning easier, Yore said the whole district will use Google Classrooms, and both parents and teachers will get training on how to use it.

“Every student has one place to go to get all of their information, to get all of their lessons from their teachers,” she said.

The district applied for a waiver to swap up to seven days of instructional time with teacher training days, Yore said. If it’s approved, teachers will get several days of training at the start of September, so the new first day for elementary students will be Sept. 8.

“We feel the (Professional Development) is so important for teachers and staff that we took the first three days of school for it,” Yore said.

And elementary school parents will get one-on-one, in-person meetings with teachers to learn how to use the technology, Yore said.

A student’s school day would look similar to in-person, Yore said. For elementary school students, the day would start with a whole class Zoom check in, then small group Zooms. There would be a 1.5 hour lunch time, so they could get to a school lunch pick up site if needed, she said.