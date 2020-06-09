Kelso students take top three local spots in Congressional Art Competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a trifecta for the Kelso High School art program. Three Kelso students took all top three top spots in the U.S. Congressional Art Competition for Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mayci Bloomfeldt won first place for her drawing titled “Sissy Selfie.” It will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for the next year, along with art from congressional district winners across the nation. While in the past, first place winners are flown out to D.C. for a ribbon cutting ceremony, that will likely not happen due to COVID-19, according to the school.

Kylana Hegnes tied for second place with “Lungs of Nature” and Miah Montgomery placed third with “Running Wild.” Their work will hang in Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office at Fort Vancouver for the next year.

“It’s an extra big honor being an election year, because Kelso will represent high school art from Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional district during a busy time at the Capitol,” Kelso High School art teacher TJ Frey said in an email Monday.

The contest is held each spring by the Congressional Institute, according to the House of Representatives website, to recognize and encourage artistic talent. The competition began in 1982 and to date more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The Daily News will publish an expanded feature about the students and their artwork later this week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.