You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kelso students take top three local spots in Congressional Art Competition
0 comments
top story

Kelso students take top three local spots in Congressional Art Competition

{{featured_button_text}}

It was a trifecta for the Kelso High School art program. Three Kelso students took all top three top spots in the U.S. Congressional Art Competition for Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.

Mayci Bloomfeldt won first place for her drawing titled “Sissy Selfie.” It will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for the next year, along with art from congressional district winners across the nation. While in the past, first place winners are flown out to D.C. for a ribbon cutting ceremony, that will likely not happen due to COVID-19, according to the school.

sissy selfie.jpg

Mayci Bloomfeldt won first place in Washington's Third Congressional district in the U.S. Congressional Art Competition for her drawing titled "Sissy Selfie." 

Kylana Hegnes tied for second place with “Lungs of Nature” and Miah Montgomery placed third with “Running Wild.” Their work will hang in Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s office at Fort Vancouver for the next year.

lungs of nature.jpg

Kylana Hegnes tied for second place with "Lungs of Nature."

“It’s an extra big honor being an election year, because Kelso will represent high school art from Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional district during a busy time at the Capitol,” Kelso High School art teacher TJ Frey said in an email Monday.

running wild.jpg

Miah Montgomery placed third with "Running Wild."

The contest is held each spring by the Congressional Institute, according to the House of Representatives website, to recognize and encourage artistic talent. The competition began in 1982 and to date more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The Daily News will publish an expanded feature about the students and their artwork later this week.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News