Kelso student wins large national scholarship to attend Barnard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso High School senior Haley Herbert won a national scholarship to cover the cost of her schooling at Barnard College in New York City, one of two people in Washington to win.

The Cooke College Scholarship awards up to $40,000 annually, and also gives Herbert comprehensive advising, opportunities for internships or study abroad and access to graduate school funding, according to a Kelso School District press release.

Nationally, 5,400 students applied for the scholarship. Fifty winners were selected in April, joining 68 selected in February to make up the 2020 cohort. Herbert, who will study neuroscience, was heavily involved in school activities and maintained a 4.0 GPA.

“It’s everything I could ever wish for in one single sweep,” Herbert said in a press release.

A full profile on Herbert will appear in the Daily News later this week.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.