Kelso student wins large national scholarship to attend Barnard
Kelso High School senior Haley Herbert won a national scholarship to cover the cost of her schooling at Barnard College in New York City, one of two people in Washington to win. 

The Cooke College Scholarship awards up to $40,000 annually, and also gives Herbert comprehensive advising, opportunities for internships or study abroad and access to graduate school funding, according to a Kelso School District press release. 

Nationally, 5,400 students applied for the scholarship. Fifty winners were selected in April, joining 68 selected in February to make up the 2020 cohort. Herbert, who will study neuroscience, was heavily involved in school activities and maintained a 4.0 GPA.

“It’s everything I could ever wish for in one single sweep,” Herbert said in a press release. 

A full profile on Herbert will appear in the Daily News later this week. 

