Kelso seniors will return to hybrid classes Nov. 2

Kelso seniors will return to a hybrid schedule a month before the other high schoolers, to help them stay on track to graduate.

The Kelso School District announced over the weekend that seniors will return to a two day a week in-person schedule on Nov. 2, while grades 9 through 11 will begin hybrid Dec. 1.

“After reviewing senior credits and incompletes, and surveying the class of 2021, we have prioritized the senior class for in-person instruction,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a letter to parents. “The importance of a high school diploma cannot be overstated and we are committed to ensuring our seniors receive the necessary credits to graduate.”

Seniors will follow the same model as K-2 students, with seniors with last names names beginning with A though K attending in-person Monday and Tuesday and students with last names beginning with L through Z attending Thursday and Friday.

All students are remote on Wednesday, and on school days when students are not attending in-person, they will continue to do remote learning.

Seniors should double-check their bus pickup times, Tack said, as some have changed. Any seniors who do not ride a bus should get to school no earlier than 8:15 a.m.