 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelso seniors will return to hybrid classes Nov. 2
0 comments
top story
Kelso

Kelso seniors will return to hybrid classes Nov. 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Kelso seniors will return to a hybrid schedule a month before the other high schoolers, to help them stay on track to graduate.

The Kelso School District announced over the weekend that seniors will return to a two day a week in-person schedule on Nov. 2, while grades 9 through 11 will begin hybrid Dec. 1.

“After reviewing senior credits and incompletes, and surveying the class of 2021, we have prioritized the senior class for in-person instruction,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a letter to parents. “The importance of a high school diploma cannot be overstated and we are committed to ensuring our seniors receive the necessary credits to graduate.”

Seniors will follow the same model as K-2 students, with seniors with last names names beginning with A though K attending in-person Monday and Tuesday and students with last names beginning with L through Z attending Thursday and Friday.

All students are remote on Wednesday, and on school days when students are not attending in-person, they will continue to do remote learning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Seniors should double-check their bus pickup times, Tack said, as some have changed. Any seniors who do not ride a bus should get to school no earlier than 8:15 a.m.

“All our safety precautions are in place and everything has been running smoothly for our K-2 hybrid students over the last four weeks,” Tack said in the letter.

The district will host a middle school and senior hybrid Zoom Q&A at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 “to help our middle school and high school senior parents and students feel comfortable before coming back in-person,” Tack added.

The link for the webinar is bit.ly/mss-hybrid-qa.

The county health department also updated its COVID-19 symptom flowcharts to clarify that students with one “class B symptom,” a negative or no COVID-19 test and no close contact with someone with COVID-19, can come to school as long as the symptom lasted less than 24 hours.

Class B symptoms are fatigue, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Class A symptoms are a fever, chills, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste or shortness or breath. Anyone with any class A symptoms, or two or more class B symptoms, cannot come to school. See the attached photo for the full flowchart.

Download PDF Flowchart-Student-KSD_10-20-20.pdf
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News