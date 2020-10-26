Kelso seniors will return to hybrid classes Nov. 2

Kelso seniors will return to a hybrid schedule a month before the other high schoolers, to help them stay on track to graduate.
The Kelso School District announced over the weekend that seniors will return to a two day a week in-person schedule on Nov. 2, while grades 9 through 11 will begin hybrid Dec. 1.
“After reviewing senior credits and incompletes, and surveying the class of 2021, we have prioritized the senior class for in-person instruction,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a letter to parents. “The importance of a high school diploma cannot be overstated and we are committed to ensuring our seniors receive the necessary credits to graduate.”
Seniors will follow the same model as K-2 students, with seniors with last names names beginning with A though K attending in-person Monday and Tuesday and students with last names beginning with L through Z attending Thursday and Friday.
All students are remote on Wednesday, and on school days when students are not attending in-person, they will continue to do remote learning.
Seniors should double-check their bus pickup times, Tack said, as some have changed. Any seniors who do not ride a bus should get to school no earlier than 8:15 a.m.
“All our safety precautions are in place and everything has been running smoothly for our K-2 hybrid students over the last four weeks,” Tack said in the letter.
The district will host a middle school and senior hybrid Zoom Q&A at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 “to help our middle school and high school senior parents and students feel comfortable before coming back in-person,” Tack added.
The link for the webinar is bit.ly/mss-hybrid-qa.
The county health department also updated its COVID-19 symptom flowcharts to clarify that students with one “class B symptom,” a negative or no COVID-19 test and no close contact with someone with COVID-19, can come to school as long as the symptom lasted less than 24 hours.
Class B symptoms are fatigue, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Class A symptoms are a fever, chills, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste or shortness or breath. Anyone with any class A symptoms, or two or more class B symptoms, cannot come to school. See the attached photo for the full flowchart.
