Kelso senior wins national scholarship to attend NYC dream school

When Kelso senior Haley Herbert opened her acceptance letter from Barnard College, she screamed with excitement. And when she learned she won a large national scholarship last week to attend the New York City school, she cried with relief.
“I can finally stop worrying about how to pay loans back and start thinking about how I want to spend the four years,” Haley said. "It’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Haley, who is a 4.0 GPA student and founded the newspaper club at Kelso High School, is now a Jack Kent Cooke Scholar. She’s one of only two winners from Washington in April, joining a group of 128 winners from across the nation.
She competed against 5,400 applicants nationally to receive up to $40,000 annually to cover all aspects of her undergraduate education, educational advising from foundation staff, and opportunities for internships, study abroad and access to graduate school funding.
Haley first heard about the scholarship during a college visit program at Wesley College, a private liberal arts school in Delaware. Her host student was a Cooke Scholar and told Haley she might be a good fit.
“I wrote it down and didn’t think much about it,” Haley said. “Then they started sending emails. I thought I might as well do this.”
She filled out the application, listing her high grades and extracurricular activities such as student government, president of the Knowledge Bowl Club, co-president of National Honor Society and acting at Mainstage Theater.
She learned she was a finalist in January, then participated in a Zoom call with 49 other applicants on April 17. The call started with each student saying where they were from and what college they were going to attend, leaving Haley “intimidated.”
“These kids all around me are listing names from giant fancy private schools or from big cities, then saying 'I’m going to Yale' and 'I’m going to Harvard,' ” Haley said. “And Barnard is a good school but ... at the end I was nervous. I’m like. 'Oh no, this (interview) isn’t going to go well.”
Then, the foundation staff member told them they were all chosen as Cooke Scholars.
“I’m bawling at this point,” Haley said. “I was so nervous. It’s definitely a moment I will remember.”
She said he award will put her “on a level playing field” with the wealthy demographic at Barnard, a private women's liberal arts college in Manhattan.
“They don’t have to turn down things because they have to come home and work for the summer,” and now Haley won’t have to either, she said.
She’ll be studying neuroscience, and possibly also computer science, she said.
“I learned from a young age that I loved learning about the brain. Then I took classes in high school,” Haley said. “We were learning about the brain and dissected an animal brain and I was like, this is it. This is what I want to do.”
As for computer science, she credits her calculus and computer science teacher Wendy Drouge with introducing her to it, calling Drouge the biggest influence in her life.
Drouge said she thought Haley would like computer science because she loves applying what she’s learned to solve problems.
“I love watching her figure out how things connect with each other,” Drouge said. “She is willing to learn something and then say, ‘Oh, I can apply that in this’ and take off.”
Haley also is naturally curious, consistent, confidence and willing to ask questions, Drouge said.
“I think she’s going to have a lot of success at Barnard and it’s going to be a good place for her to thrive, to grow and to be around other students of high caliber with drive and passion,” Drouge said.
Drogue added that college will be a good opportunity for Haley to challenge herself.
“The classes are not easy, but I think she’s going to find them very intellectually stimulating,” Drouge said.
Haley said she applied for more than 30 schools, most of them in a panic after Columbia University turned her down in December.
“By the time I got rejected from Columbia I didn’t even think Barnard was an option,” Haley said. “I had submitted in November. So when I opened my (Barnard letter) I was not even caring. I'd gotten, I think, one or two rejections that day.”
But this letter was different, she said. It said she was accepted to a school in New York City, something she dreamed of.
“There are really good schools in town, but I knew I wanted to be in a big city with a lot of research opportunities,” Haley said. “And I knew I wanted to go to grad school, so I wanted to go somewhere that would give me a lot of resources.”
With that acceptance, “I just remember screaming,” Haley said. “I ran up my stairs to talk to my grandma. I practically sprained my ankle.”
French teacher and Knowledge Bowl and newspaper advisor Jamie Carroll said she was sure Haley’s hard work would pay off.
“She, more than any student I’ve ever met, has known from day one exactly what she wants to do with her life,” Carroll said. “She made that plan and is fulfilling it. She’s been saying these things since freshman year, and every single one of them materialized.”
Carroll called Haley the “most dedicated, motivated student” she’d ever met.
“She is just outstanding,” Carroll said. “I’ve never met a student quiet so intrinsically motivated. She’s awesome and positive and just genuinely wants the best for her school and community and everyone around her.”
Hayley will be “a trailblazer” in college, Carroll said, especially because she worked so hard to get there.
“She has applied for just about every scholarship under the sun,” Carroll said. “She has gone above and beyond to try to do something for herself and she’s seeing it come through. I’m so happy for her. Really, there is no student more deserving.”
Haley said she’s excited to start her new adventure. She’s looking forward to being in a completely new environment the most, she said.
“I’ve been in Kelso my entire life,” Haley said. “I love Kelso with everything that I am, but I am so excited to get out and explore the things that will make me happy, and do the things I love on my own terms.”
