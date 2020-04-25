Kelso senior wins national scholarship to attend NYC dream school

She learned she was a finalist in January, then participated in a Zoom call with 49 other applicants on April 17. The call started with each student saying where they were from and what college they were going to attend, leaving Haley “intimidated.”

“These kids all around me are listing names from giant fancy private schools or from big cities, then saying 'I’m going to Yale' and 'I’m going to Harvard,' ” Haley said. “And Barnard is a good school but ... at the end I was nervous. I’m like. 'Oh no, this (interview) isn’t going to go well.”

Then, the foundation staff member told them they were all chosen as Cooke Scholars.

“I’m bawling at this point,” Haley said. “I was so nervous. It’s definitely a moment I will remember.”

She said he award will put her “on a level playing field” with the wealthy demographic at Barnard, a private women's liberal arts college in Manhattan.

“They don’t have to turn down things because they have to come home and work for the summer,” and now Haley won’t have to either, she said.

She’ll be studying neuroscience, and possibly also computer science, she said.