Kelso senior photo draws ire over social distancing rules

Other commentators said that graduation should be reinstated.

"So if that can happen during these interesting times, why aren't our seniors getting a graduation as in past years?" Keith Walker commented.

However, other commentators said the top 5% of the students in the class had worked hard to achieve those grades and should not be "shamed" for it. Angel Young Davison posted that neither she nor her daughter, a Kelso senior, were upset by the photo.

"There are more people than this in Winco at any given time walking less than 6 feet away from each other," she commented. "These particular seniors have worked their tails off to be the top 5% of their class ... these kids have given up enough this year!"

Nerland said the district had planned to do several more small outdoor photos, with 10 or fewer people, but it has scrapped those plans after the community response to the first photo.

And school board president Mike Haas singling out the top 5% at graduation is a longstanding tradition and the photo is not preferential treatment. He said he understood it was a challenging and stressful time for the community.