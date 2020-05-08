Kelso senior photo draws ire over social distancing rules

The Kelso School District gathered the academically top 5% of the senior class on Schroeder Field to shoot a graduation photo on Thursday, leading to some community anger because the in-person graduation ceremony was canceled by state social distancing guidelines.
District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said Friday that taking the traditional photo fell within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The CDC recommends avoiding close contact, which is less than 6 feet, for prolonged periods of time.
The district photo, which included 14 people, took less than 10 minutes to shoot in the open air, Nerland said, which she said is not a prolonged amount of time for asymptomatic people. The traditional graduation ceremony, by comparison, includes 5,000 people sitting next to each other for two hours, Nerland said.
Nevertheless, the governor's office said the photo session did "not appear to comply with the state’s social distancing guidelines."
"We would encourage people to maintain 6 feet of distance no matter how long they are in each other’s presence," a spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday afternoon.
The situation has fueled a debate on the Kelso 2020 graduating class Facebook page.
Several people commented that is unfair that some students got to have photos taken together while others did not. They suggested that other small groups be allowed to pose for photos if the district is not complying with social distancing guidelines cited to cancel other events.
Other commentators said that graduation should be reinstated.
"So if that can happen during these interesting times, why aren't our seniors getting a graduation as in past years?" Keith Walker commented.
However, other commentators said the top 5% of the students in the class had worked hard to achieve those grades and should not be "shamed" for it. Angel Young Davison posted that neither she nor her daughter, a Kelso senior, were upset by the photo.
"There are more people than this in Winco at any given time walking less than 6 feet away from each other," she commented. "These particular seniors have worked their tails off to be the top 5% of their class ... these kids have given up enough this year!"
Nerland said the district had planned to do several more small outdoor photos, with 10 or fewer people, but it has scrapped those plans after the community response to the first photo.
And school board president Mike Haas singling out the top 5% at graduation is a longstanding tradition and the photo is not preferential treatment. He said he understood it was a challenging and stressful time for the community.
"The purpose of this picture is to try to emulate that (tradition) in this new world of no face-to-face graduation," Haas said Friday.
The photo in question was taken during Kelso's virtual graduation filming process. During the event, students drove through a line to pick up their graduation gear, then they were filmed one at a time saying their name and flipping their tassel. The footage will be part of the streamed graduation ceremony, Nerland said. After that, all students drove to Schroeder Field to pose in front of a green screen individually with close family members only, Nerland said.
"The entire process is following social-distancing practices with the one exception of that photo, which took less than 10 minutes to take," Nerland said.
The CDC website says the definition of "close contact" is not set in stone. Factors to consider include proximity, the duration of exposure, whether the individual has symptoms and whether the individual wears a mask.
Prolonged contact is also not precisely defined, the CDC said, but varies from more than 10 minutes to more than 30. The only exception is in healthcare settings, when prolonged exposure is any exposure greater than a few minutes.
"Brief interactions are less likely to result in transmission. However, symptoms and the type of interaction ... remain important," the CDC website says, referring to examples such as the effect of coughing directly into the face of the individual.
