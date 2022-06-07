Kelso Senior Center expands meeting space for conventions, seeks grant for siding work

Catlin Hall in West Kelso had multiples lives in the decades before becoming home to the Kelso Senior Center in 2010. Now the building is going through new renovations.

The senior center is in the middle of construction to fully renovate the interior of the 80-year-old building, including creating a second meeting area on the ground floor to host events. The center is looking for grants and outside funding to repair the building's siding.

Catlin Hall is owned by the city of Kelso. The nonprofit Kelso Senior Center Association rents the building from the city for $1 a year to manage operations.

Interior upgrades

The Kelso Senior Center hosts weekly bingo nights, bridge games, dance lessons and meetings for the Kiwanis Club and the Grace and Truth City Church in its main meeting space. The hall is rented out when not in use by regular events.

"We make a lot of noise when it's full of bridge players and there isn't another place to meet," said association board member Guy Tow.

The association is taking the lead on the current renovations. They are building a second main meeting room on the ground floor, in an area that was once a shower room for Catlin Pool. New hallways are being added to lead to the new space around the center's expanded kitchen. Other work is being done to make the hall accessible for visitors with disabilities.

Quote "I'm going to be 74 years old. I can't be climbing ladders and roofs to take these parts off. We need that to be hired out." — Kelso Senior Center Board member Dick Sims.

The interior renovations would allow the center to host small conventions. Tow said Kelso has few buildings that can host a 100-person meeting, including break-out rooms and places for multiple speakers to present at the same time.

Catlin Hall already has its first convention booked for late August, when the state Association of Manufactured Home Owners will come to Kelso for its annual meeting. Kelso Senior Center Board member Dick Sims is the vice president of the association.

Stalled work

The exterior work to maintain the building has proven tougher than the interior renovations. While senior center members have done much of the interior work themselves, Sims said a different approach is needed for the siding repairs and painting.

"I'm going to be 74 years old. I can't be climbing ladders and roofs to take these parts off. We need that to be hired out," Sims said.

Right now, the project has stalled because of questions about the cost. Neither the senior center association nor the city has been able to get a company to bid on the siding work, leaving the cost for the project and extent of the siding damage unknown.

The association plans to apply for a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to cover some of the project. The Building Communities Fund provides eligible groups up to 25% of the cost to rehabilitate community centers and social service centers in low-income or distressed areas.

City councilmembers gave their verbal support at the last two council meetings for the senior center to apply for the Department of Commerce grant to make the exterior repairs.

City manager Andy Hamilton told the council it's not worth going out for bids to get an estimate for the project now, only to rebid the project whenever enough funding was secured to complete the work.

Tow is hopeful the project will keep advancing.

"As a community we can make this happen," he said. "Even if its $100,000, that isn't that much money in this day and age."

Kelso city staff have also discussed combining the Kelso Senior Center with other uses, like housing or the city's public library, in a community center that would be built elsewhere. Hamilton told the council Tuesday that a feasibility study on that proposal would be accomplished by October.

