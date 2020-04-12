Kelso schools will check out laptops to students in need next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso School District next week will pass out Chromebooks to high school and middle school students who do not have a device at home to help students do distance learning during the COVID-19 school closure.

In a letter to parents, Director of Teaching and Learning Kim Yore said phone calls to parents in the past few weeks made it clear that elementary students wanted learning packets, while secondary students preferred online learning. A few secondary students with limited WiFi also requested packets, she said, which will be mailed.

The packets will be mailed every three weeks, Yore said in the letter, and will have 15 days of two-hour “pencil and paper” lessons. The next mail date is Friday.

Any high school students that requested learning packets will also get a stamped and addressed return envelope to send their work to teachers.

High school Chromebook checkout starts this week at the high school bus loop with the following schedule:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday: juniors and seniors

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday: sophomores

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday: freshman

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: any high school student still needing a laptop.