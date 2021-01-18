Kelso schools to hold Q&A for juniors, seniors Thursday

Kelso School District will hold a Zoom Q&A session Thursday for high school juniors and seniors.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Juniors and seniors are slated to return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.
The school district webinar will allow students and families to get more information about attendance, health attestations, class schedules, lunch, sports and answer any other questions they might have, according to a district press release.
Join the 6 p.m. Zoom on Jan. 21 using this link: bit.ly/jr-sr-return.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today