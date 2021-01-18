 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelso schools to hold Q&A for juniors, seniors Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Kelso schools to hold Q&A for juniors, seniors Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelso School District

Kelso School District will hold a Zoom Q&A session Thursday for high school juniors and seniors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Juniors and seniors are slated to return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.

The school district webinar will allow students and families to get more information about attendance, health attestations, class schedules, lunch, sports and answer any other questions they might have, according to a district press release.

Join the 6 p.m. Zoom on Jan. 21 using this link: bit.ly/jr-sr-return.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News