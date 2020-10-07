Kelso schools pause return of older students until COVID-19 cases drop

Kelso third through fifth-graders will have to wait to move to hybrid after a decision this week that the older elementary students' timeline is now "yet to be determined" due to high levels of COVID-19 cases.

Kelso K-2 students started hybrid Sept. 28, as the county experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. At meeting that evening, the district decided to delay hybrid for 3-5 grades two weeks to Oct. 19.

Following new guidance from the health department that counties should have three weeks at a "moderate" level — less than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people — the district on Wednesday said it will wait to bring grades 3-5 back until the county reaches that point.

Middle schoolers may enter hybrid on Nov. 9 and high schoolers on Dec. 1 as long as the county meets that requirement, according to a district press release.

Cowlitz County has been in the "high" level of risk for two weeks, with 79 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, and 81 cases per 100,000 people in the period before that.

"If our county spends three weeks in a row in the 'high' activity level, we’ll confer with DoH to determine the best course moving forward," the press release said.