Kelso schools direct federal dollars toward behavioral health counselors

When given a choice about where to direct federal relief funds to support students, the Kelso School District placed behavioral health counselors near the top of its list.

The district will add the equivalent of four full-time counselors, making several of its part-time positions full time and adding counselors to its virtual academy.

“The pandemic has been a traumatic event for many of our students and families,” said Director of Student Services Don Iverson. “We know our students will need additional social and emotional supports beyond what we have previously been able to offer.”

While some of the federal relief funds for schools, called ESSER funds, have been earmarked for specific programs like summer school, most of it is left to the discretion of local districts, as long as its used for health and safety, connectivity, training or student success.

The additional counselors and hours will cost the district about $416,000 next year, Iverson said. Those funds will come from the district’s ESSER allocation, but Iverson said the district doesn’t know its total allocation yet.