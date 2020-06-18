Kelso school summer meal program to start July 1, EBT help also available

Kelso children 18 years old and younger can get free meals this summer starting in July, the Kelso School District announced Wednesday.
From July 6 to July 30, students can pick up meals at the following locations:
Barnes Elementary, 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays; Kelso High School, 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays; Wallace Elementary, 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays; Lexington Seventh-day Adventist Church, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; and Riverside Park, 11:45 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
All sites also will serve a bagged meal July 1 at the times listed above, according to a district press release.
The program will replace the meal schedule the district used following during the COVID-19 school closure. That program will end June 30.
Bagged meals handed out Mondays will contain breakfast and lunch for Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while bags on Thursdays have breakfast and lunch for Thursdays and Fridays, according to a district press release.
At Monday’s school board meeting, finance director Scott Westlund said the district added Lexington sites to the summer meal service because there had been such a high demand for the bagged meals in Lexington during the school closures.
Westlund told the board that as of Monday, the district had served just over 89,000 bagged meals, and he anticipated serving 100,000 meals by the end of June.
Westlund said as part of COVID-19 relief, families with children on the free and reduced price meal program can apply to get extra money on EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cards.
If families did not qualify for the lunch program at the start of the year, but think they might now, Westlund said the district can still help families sign up.
The Pandemic EBT benefits are a one-time amount up to $399 per eligible child, according to a Washington State Department of Social and Health Services press release, and it will be automatically deposited onto existing EBT cards in early July.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.