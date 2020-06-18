Kelso school summer meal program to start July 1, EBT help also available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kelso children 18 years old and younger can get free meals this summer starting in July, the Kelso School District announced Wednesday.

From July 6 to July 30, students can pick up meals at the following locations:

Barnes Elementary, 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays; Kelso High School, 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays; Wallace Elementary, 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays; Lexington Seventh-day Adventist Church, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; and Riverside Park, 11:45 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.

All sites also will serve a bagged meal July 1 at the times listed above, according to a district press release.

The program will replace the meal schedule the district used following during the COVID-19 school closure. That program will end June 30.

Bagged meals handed out Mondays will contain breakfast and lunch for Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while bags on Thursdays have breakfast and lunch for Thursdays and Fridays, according to a district press release.