Kelso school families wishing to choice into a different school have until Dec. 4

Kelso school families wishing to transfer to a new school next year when the new Lexington Elementary School changes district boundaries need to submit the choice form by Dec. 4.

“With the closing of Catlin and Beacon Hill Elementary Schools next fall and the new addition of Lexington Elementary School, boundary adjustments to a portion of the district have become necessary for the 2021-2022 school year,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a Saturday letter to parents.

Earlier this year, the district examined the current boundaries and made changes to accommodate the fact that Catlin and Beacon Hill schools will both be closed when Lexington opens.

The current boundaries for Barnes will shrink and engulf part of the current Catlin boundaries. The new Barnes area will stretch from Rocky Point to the north, Allen Street to the south, Interstate 5 to the east and the Cowlitz River to the west. Students in the remainder of the existing Barnes attendance area will shift to the new Lexington school, as will those in the Beacon Hill and the remaining Catlin area.