Kelso school families wishing to choice into a different school have until Dec. 4

Kelso school families wishing to transfer to a new school next year when the new Lexington Elementary School changes district boundaries need to submit the choice form by Dec. 4.
“With the closing of Catlin and Beacon Hill Elementary Schools next fall and the new addition of Lexington Elementary School, boundary adjustments to a portion of the district have become necessary for the 2021-2022 school year,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a Saturday letter to parents.
Earlier this year, the district examined the current boundaries and made changes to accommodate the fact that Catlin and Beacon Hill schools will both be closed when Lexington opens.
The current boundaries for Barnes will shrink and engulf part of the current Catlin boundaries. The new Barnes area will stretch from Rocky Point to the north, Allen Street to the south, Interstate 5 to the east and the Cowlitz River to the west. Students in the remainder of the existing Barnes attendance area will shift to the new Lexington school, as will those in the Beacon Hill and the remaining Catlin area.
The boundaries for Butler Acres, Rose Valley, Wallace and Carrolls would not change. Middle school boundaries would also remain the same. Overall, about 860 students will be affected, just under 20% of the overall district student population.
Tack said in the letter that the district “will attempt to accommodate all in-district and out-of-district transfers during this boundary adjustment process,” and in-district choice requests for Barnes, Catlin, Lexington and Wallace Elementary will be considered in a specific order.
Top priority will go to students who previously attended the school on an in-district transfer, then students who have years of prior attendance at the requested school. Next comes checking whether space is available in the grade level classes at the requested school, then students who meet all district transfer requirements for enrollment in the requested school. Fifth on the list are students who are siblings of the same residence who want to attend the same school, any finally students who have any “other special hardship or detrimental condition.”
Contact the school principal or the Student Services Department at 360-501-1905 for more information, or check the district website on the “about Kelso” page. To check what school your child will attend based on the boundary lines, click here or visit the district website.
