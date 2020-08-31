Kelso school district votes on reduced hours, furloughs amid COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kelso School District voted unanimously Monday to reduce hours for 122 classified staff members and place 84 more on temporary furlough / standby as students start the year with online learning.

"This is with a heavy heart, and really an emotional time for our team," Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said at the meeting. "This is not a decision that was made quickly (or) reactively."

Classified staff "impact students at every level in a monumentally positive way and are the glue to our organization," Tack added.

The jobs affected by the reduced hours and furloughs are those which depend on having all or nearly all students at school in-person, according to a press release from the school district. The reductions are in the "best fiscal interest" of the district, according to the release.

Like Longview's school board, which recently announced temporary layoffs, Kelso's board stressed that they hope to bring employees back in as students are able to safely return to in-person class.

"When we start to bring back hybrid (learning), (that) will allow us to start to bring back classified folks," Tack said.