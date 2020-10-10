Kelso School District to switch to Coca-Cola, hear hybrid updates Monday

In answer to the question Coke or Pepsi, Kelso schools are changing their answer. This Monday, the Kelso School District is slated to switch its soft drink dispensing contract from Pepsi to Coca-Cola.

According to agenda documents, after the district’s current contract with Pepsi expired at the end of last year, Swire Coca-Cola submitted a proposal with a better commission rate, which means more money raised for the associated student body and athletics.

“We believe the Swire Coca-Cola contract will be fair, and provides a positive financial return for our ASM programs over the next four years,” the agenda document from Chief Financial and Operations Officer Scott Westlund said.

The board will also hear an update on bond construction projects, the hybrid model timeline and enrollment numbers, which are down from last year. Enrollment is tied to state funding, so the update will also include the effect on the budget.

In other business, the board will hear first readings of five policies:

The Learning Assistance Program: Updates language

Notification and dissemination of information about student offenses and notification of threats of violence or harm: Replaces the older policy with a new state policy that describes who should be notified of juvenile sex offenders, juveniles convicted of weapon, drug, or violent crimes and that the information is exempt from public records requests.

Sexual harassment of students prohibited: Updates language.

Infectious diseases: Updates language.

Response to illness and injury: Clarifies that staff designated to provide student health support should be certified in First Aid/CPR/AED while the board encourages all school staff to become certified in first aid.

