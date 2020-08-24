 Skip to main content
Kelso School District to hold school reopening Q&A Tuesday
Kelso School District

Kelso School District will have a question and answer session Tuesday evening for families to get more information about school reopening. 

Families can join on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to discuss schedules, attendance, technology, grading, meals and anything else they may have questions about. 

The Zoom link is bit.ly/ksd-fall-qa

