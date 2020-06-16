Kelso school district to hold in-person summer school

Kelso school district will hold summer school in person instead of online, a reversal from announcements made just a week ago, officials announced at Monday's school board meeting.
Previously, it had planned to hold both its general education and special education offerings online in accordance with state recommendations. However, new guidance from the state means that the district can now hold the classes in-person as long as its enforces safety measures.
Safety measures are the same as schools will follow in the fall: masks will be required, frequent hand-washing encouraged and social distancing measures will be in place, according to the state website.
At the virtual Kelso School Board meeting, Lacey DeWeert, associate director of teaching and learning, said the district is in the process of contacting all high school students with an "F" of "incomplete" to encourage them to sign up for summer school. While any high school student can sign up, she said the district is giving priority to current juniors.
The program will run from June 29 to July 24, and students must provide their own transportation, she said. There will be two sessions offered, one for three hours in the morning and another for three hours in the afternoon.
"We're hoping to bring in content teachers so if kids have a specific need for help in math or science classes, we will have those staff members on hand," DeWeert said to the board.
It was not clear Tuesday afternoon if elementary or middle school students would be able to attend summer school.
And Director of Special Programs Holly Budge said the extended school year offerings for special education students will mirror the general education program.
Students with individualized education plans (IEPs) who had been identified as needing extended school year services before the closure will attend in-person classes from July 13 through July 30, Budge said. The district is currently developing guidelines for how to have parents screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms before dropping them off, she said.
"We're really excited about the opportunity to engage with these students. Things have changed and we’re moving forward," Budge said to the board.
As of Monday, 19 families said they intend to participate, Budge said, but one family has two children with health problems that put them at high risk for COVID-19, so there will be 17 students served in person this summer.
