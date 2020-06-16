Kelso school district to hold in-person summer school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso school district will hold summer school in person instead of online, a reversal from announcements made just a week ago, officials announced at Monday's school board meeting.

Previously, it had planned to hold both its general education and special education offerings online in accordance with state recommendations. However, new guidance from the state means that the district can now hold the classes in-person as long as its enforces safety measures.

Safety measures are the same as schools will follow in the fall: masks will be required, frequent hand-washing encouraged and social distancing measures will be in place, according to the state website.

At the virtual Kelso School Board meeting, Lacey DeWeert, associate director of teaching and learning, said the district is in the process of contacting all high school students with an "F" of "incomplete" to encourage them to sign up for summer school. While any high school student can sign up, she said the district is giving priority to current juniors.

The program will run from June 29 to July 24, and students must provide their own transportation, she said. There will be two sessions offered, one for three hours in the morning and another for three hours in the afternoon.