Kelso School District pushing kinder enrollment back a week to add new state form

Kelso School District is pushing the start of kindergarten enrollment back one week, to March 22.

The district said the Office of Public Instruction is releasing a new race and ethnicity form March 13 and the district needs to add it to packets and the website.

The district originally planned to open registration March 15. Students can be registered on the district website, by printing off a packet from the website or picking up a packet at any of the Kelso elementary schools.

To register children for kindergarten, families will need their birth certificates, immunization records and two forms of proof of residency. To be eligible for kindergarten, children need to be at least 5 years old on or before Aug. 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.