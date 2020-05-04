Kelso School District launches virtual community spirit week

Kelso School District staff and students have launched a communitywide virtual effort this week to raise people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic school closures.
“The idea behind the KELSO STRONG Virtual Spirit Week is to continue promoting positive community and school spirit,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in a prepared statement.
Kelso residents are asked to share photos following daily “letter themes” on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook this week using the hashtags #WeAre #InThisTogether #KelsoStrong.
Monday was the letter “K,” Tuesday is the letter “E,” Wednesday is the letter “L,” Thursday the letter “S,” Friday the letter “O” and all weekend the theme is “Kelso.”
The district suggests posting uplifting photos of the letter or of words that start with each day’s letter, asking residents to be creative. For example, “L” could be for learn, love or ladybug, a press release said, while “S” could be a photo of stadium lights, a smile, or a Kelso senior. And the weekend’s theme is for showing Kelso pride, the press release said, such as a letterman jacket, pictures from sports or blue and gold.
“While continuing the social distancing order, capturing moments in our days around the K-E-L-S-O theme and sharing them with each other through social media will bring us together in small but meaningful ways,” Tack said in the press release.
There’s a downloadable file of the “Kelso Strong” logo on the district’s website people can use if they want to, according to a press release, and Copies Today is giving Kelso students a window cling of the logo. Clings will be distributed to seniors when they come in to film for the virtual graduation, mailed to middle and high school students who get paper learning packets and given to all grades at personal belonging pickup days, the press release said, and students can go to Copies Today to pick one up.
