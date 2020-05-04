Kelso School District launches virtual community spirit week

There’s a downloadable file of the “Kelso Strong” logo on the district’s website people can use if they want to, according to a press release, and Copies Today is giving Kelso students a window cling of the logo. Clings will be distributed to seniors when they come in to film for the virtual graduation, mailed to middle and high school students who get paper learning packets and given to all grades at personal belonging pickup days, the press release said, and students can go to Copies Today to pick one up.