Kelso school district cuts hours, furloughs about 200 staff due to COVID-19

Those jobs make up the bulk of the reductions because they all depend on having all or nearly all students at school in-person, according to a press release from the school district. The reductions are in the “best fiscal interest” of the district, according to the release.

Spokeswoman Michele Nerland said Tuesday the distinct is facing several financial shortfalls due to COVID-19, which could total several million dollars. The temporary cuts and furloughs will save the district about $13,000 per day, Nerland said.

The district is anticipating a 200-student drop in enrollment, which would equal a roughly $2 million annual loss in state funding, according to Nerland. Those declines in enrollment are mostly at the kindergarten level, she said.

In addition, the districts gets state and federal funding for meals and transportation based on student use. Nerland said last spring when schools went remote, the district only served half of the meals it normally does. If that trend continues into the new school year, the district will lose $100,000 each month. And the district estimates it could lose between 45% and 60% of its transportation funding without students rising buses daily. Nerland said that would be about $125,000 each month.