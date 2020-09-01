Kelso school district cuts hours, furloughs about 200 staff due to COVID-19

The Kelso School Board voted unanimously Monday to furlough or reduce that hours of approximately 200 classified staff because of projected budget shortfalls brought on by COVID-19, school officials said.
Hours for 122 classified staff members were reduced, and 84 more were placed on temporary furlough as students start the year with online learning.
The cuts affect about 29% of the district’s 708-staff workforce, including bus drivers, secretaries and paraeducators.
“This is with a heavy heart, and really an emotional time for our team,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said at the special board meeting. “This is not a decision that was made quickly (or) reactively.”
Classified staff “impact students at every level in a monumentally positive way and are the glue to our organization,” Tack added.
The cuts and furloughs will mainly be of secretarial and custodial, nutrition and transportation staff, as well as paraeducators and teacher’s aides. The pool staff and truancy specialist will also be furloughed. Of the district’s 338 classified staff members, 36% will have reduced hours and about 25% will be placed on full furlough, according to district documents.
The classified union was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
Those jobs make up the bulk of the reductions because they all depend on having all or nearly all students at school in-person, according to a press release from the school district. The reductions are in the “best fiscal interest” of the district, according to the release.
Spokeswoman Michele Nerland said Tuesday the distinct is facing several financial shortfalls due to COVID-19, which could total several million dollars. The temporary cuts and furloughs will save the district about $13,000 per day, Nerland said.
The district is anticipating a 200-student drop in enrollment, which would equal a roughly $2 million annual loss in state funding, according to Nerland. Those declines in enrollment are mostly at the kindergarten level, she said.
In addition, the districts gets state and federal funding for meals and transportation based on student use. Nerland said last spring when schools went remote, the district only served half of the meals it normally does. If that trend continues into the new school year, the district will lose $100,000 each month. And the district estimates it could lose between 45% and 60% of its transportation funding without students rising buses daily. Nerland said that would be about $125,000 each month.
While the cuts could save the district about $260,000 per month, covering the loss in the meals and transportation, Nerland said the per-day savings is an estimate that could fluctuate as staff return to work.
Like Longview’s school board, which recently announced 236 temporary layoffs, Kelso’s board stressed that they hope to bring employees back in as students are able to safely return to in-person class. And furloughed staff will still receive health benefits, according to district documents.
“When we start to bring back hybrid (learning), (that) will allow us to start to bring back classified folks,” Tack said at the meeting.
Nerland said the district would be working on a staged re-entry plan this week, to better define when staff members might return.
“It’s something we have to figure out, based on the hybrid model,” she said.
Kelso students, like most in the area, will start the school year fully remote but could see a move to a hybrid model sometime in the fall depending on how low COVID-19 transmission rates stay in the county.
As of Tuesday, Cowlitz County was in the low-risk category, which is fewer than 25 COVID-19 cases in a two-week period. Under that designation, schools could technically return to in-person instruction. However, most local districts are waiting until the end of September to make a decision about entering a hybrid model, in case Labor Day causes a spike in cases.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.