Kelso School Board will review student discipline policy Monday

The Kelso School Board will meet virtually Monday night to discuss an overhaul of student discipline policy that aims to keep students in class as much as possible.
To join the Zoom call, visit the district website Monday for a link. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Comments must be emailed to molly.guler@kelsosd.org with name and address before 3 p.m. Monday.
The board will discuss replacing its current student discipline policy, which was last updated in 2018, with a policy suggested by the Washington State School Director’s Association. The new policy reflects changes in state law.
The policy calls for disciplinary actions to engage with families, be sensitive to cultural context, support students and limit how much disciplinary measures keep students from the classroom.
“Unless a student’s presence poses an immediate and continuing danger to others or an immediate and continuing threat to the educational process, staff members must first attempt one or more forms of other forms of discipline to support students in meeting behavioral expectations before imposing classroom exclusion, short-term suspension, or in-school suspension,” the draft policy says.
It also requires districts to provide educational services during suspension and expulsion, support successful re-entry after suspension or expulsion, ensure fairness, equity, and due process and provide a safe environment for all students and employees.
In-school and short-term suspensions could be given for being intoxicated or under the influence at school, bomb scares or false fire alarms, cheating, committing a crime on school grounds, fighting, gang-related activity, harassment or bullying, or making threats, for example. The policy also lays out a procedure for long-term suspensions and expulsions for serious acts such as felonies and bringing a gun to school.
A full list of grounds for suspension and expulsion can be found in the full policy on the school board website in the agenda documents. In other business, the board is scheduled to:
- Vote on a revision to this year’s school calendar, which reflects the COVID-19 closures and extends the school year to June 19, in line with state recommendations.
- Hear a budget update for March.
- Adopt next year’s schedule of board meetings.
- Vote on a resolution to close Beac
on Hill and Catlin elementaries for K-12 educational programming after construction on the new Lexington Elementary school is completed.
