Kelso School Board will review student discipline policy Monday

The Kelso School Board will meet virtually Monday night to discuss an overhaul of student discipline policy that aims to keep students in class as much as possible.

To join the Zoom call, visit the district website Monday for a link. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Comments must be emailed to molly.guler@kelsosd.org with name and address before 3 p.m. Monday.

The board will discuss replacing its current student discipline policy, which was last updated in 2018, with a policy suggested by the Washington State School Director’s Association. The new policy reflects changes in state law.

The policy calls for disciplinary actions to engage with families, be sensitive to cultural context, support students and limit how much disciplinary measures keep students from the classroom.

“Unless a student’s presence poses an immediate and continuing danger to others or an immediate and continuing threat to the educational process, staff members must first attempt one or more forms of other forms of discipline to support students in meeting behavioral expectations before imposing classroom exclusion, short-term suspension, or in-school suspension,” the draft policy says.