Kelso School Board will review district's strategic, hybrid plan Monday

Monday’s Kelso School Board meeting will bring the board up to speed on the district’s strategic plan and return to school plan.

The Kelso School Board will hear updates on its strategic plan and hybrid plan, according to agenda documents. The district will starting bringing K-2 students back to a hybrid schedule Monday, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases that has caused other schools to push their return dates back.

In other business, the board will hear second readings of six new policies that clarify how many credits students can recover when taking online courses in English, math, science, social studies, the arts and health and fitness.

It will also hear a second reading of an updated absence policy. The new policy includes remote learning and COVID-19 considerations.

To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, use meeting ID 854 5423 9145 and passcode 438416. Call 1-253-215-8782 or use the link on the district website.

