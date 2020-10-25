Kelso School Board will review $4 million in budget cuts Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Running Start and CEO, early college enrollment programs, will also be cut by $200,000.

Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund said in a letter to the board that all the reductions include the “caveat that we continue to monitor the budget and make adjustments as needed to sustain an ending fund balance in August of $5 million.”

He said in the letter than as more students return to classrooms, the losses in the nutrition and transportation side might be slowed.

Superintendent Mary Bath Tack will also give un update about the transition to a hybrid model. Third through fifth graders will join kindergarten through second grade students in class Monday.

The board is also slated to accept a $10,000 donation to help offset the cost of its summer meal program. The donation is from the Safeway Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Grant program, according to agenda documents.

With the construction of Wallace Elementary School, the district will also surplus old furniture and equipment that is being replaced.

Some items will be sold to the public or other schools. The sale will occur Dec. 21 and 22 and will include everything from desks to ovens, according to agenda documents.