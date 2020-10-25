The Kelso School Board will review $4 million in budget cuts Monday, including staffing and school budgets cuts, due to the effects of COVD-19.
The 6 p.m. Oct. 26 meeting will be held on Zoom. Use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87827567924 or call +1 253 215 8782 and use meeting ID 878 2756 7924.
According to agenda documents, the district is facing a roughly $4 million dollar gap due to having 200 fewer students enrolled than planned, as well as shortages from the meal service and transportation ridership.
About 56% of those savings will come from staffing reductions and the rest will come from material, supplies and operation cost reductions and use of reserve funds.
Some of the staff reductions are already in place due to the furloughs put in place earlier in the year, according to agenda documents.
To make up the roughly $2.3 million in staff savings, district staff recommended furloughing nutrition staff through the hybrid model to save $180,000; furloughing custodial and grounds staff some days through summer to save $225,000; cutting five or six bus routes to save $150,000; leave some certificated positions open to save $330,000; furloughing some basic staff positions to save $900,000; and closing the pool to save $100,000.
On the operating cost side, district staff recommended using $650,000 of reserves, along with school budgets in half, which will save $215,000. The district technology budget would also be cut by 80%, saving $250,000, and all instructional material purchases would be halted to save $500,000.
Running Start and CEO, early college enrollment programs, will also be cut by $200,000.
Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund said in a letter to the board that all the reductions include the “caveat that we continue to monitor the budget and make adjustments as needed to sustain an ending fund balance in August of $5 million.”
He said in the letter than as more students return to classrooms, the losses in the nutrition and transportation side might be slowed.
Superintendent Mary Bath Tack will also give un update about the transition to a hybrid model. Third through fifth graders will join kindergarten through second grade students in class Monday.
The board is also slated to accept a $10,000 donation to help offset the cost of its summer meal program. The donation is from the Safeway Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Grant program, according to agenda documents.
With the construction of Wallace Elementary School, the district will also surplus old furniture and equipment that is being replaced.
Some items will be sold to the public or other schools. The sale will occur Dec. 21 and 22 and will include everything from desks to ovens, according to agenda documents.
In other business, the board will vote on five policy changes:
- The Learning Assistance Program: Updates language
- Notification and dissemination of information about student offenses and notification of threats of violence or harm: Replaces the older policy with a new state policy that describes who should be notified of juvenile sex offenders, juveniles convicted of weapon, drug, or violent crimes and that the information is exempt from public records requests.
- Sexual harassment of students prohibited: Updates language.
- Infectious diseases: Updates language.
- Response to illness and injury: Clarifies that staff designated to provide student health support should be certified in First Aid/CPR/AED while the board encourages all school staff to become certified in first aid.
