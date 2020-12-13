 Skip to main content
Kelso School Board will meet Monday, hear COVID-19 update
Kelso Schools

Kelso School District

The Kelso School Board will meet Monday to hear an update on the COVID-19 situation and also hear a presentation on reopening schools.

Wallace Elementary School Principal Ray Cattin is to present a report on student achievement.

The board will also hear a second reading of the Organization of the Board and Election of Officers policy, which states that at the first meeting following the certified November election, the school board will elect a president and vice president. The update to the policy removes the stipulation that officers only fill the role for one year, and that anyone serving as president cannot serve for more than one consecutive term.

After that, the board will elect board officers.

To join the 6 p.m. meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7868332386.

To submit a comment, email molly.guler@kelsosd.org with name, address and message before 3 p.m. Monday.

