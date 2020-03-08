Kelso School Board will hold boundary workshop, review polices Monday

The Kelso School Board will hold another work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday on school boundaries to accommodate shifts caused by the opening of a new Lexington Elementary School in 2021.
The workshop will be held at Coweeman Middle School before the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.
A committee of PTO presidents, teachers, community members and school officials have been re-examining school boundary lines since October. Their goal is to affect as few students as possible, even though the opening of the new Lexington school means the district will shut down Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries.
During its regular meeting, the board will consider an number of policy adjustments.
You have free articles remaining.
An updated service animals policy would restrict the definition of a service animal to be a dog or miniature horse trained to perform tasks related to the person’s disability. Under the new policy, emotional support or companionship animals will not be allowed in school.
An updated policy on homeless students simplifies language and establishes the principal of each school as the contact point for homeless students.
A revised opioid overdose reversal policy calls for the district to keep opioid reversal medication on hand to align with new state laws. Under the policy, Kelso High School and Loowit High School would have at least one dose of the medicine and have a staff member or nurse trained to administer the medication.
The word “minor” in the policy on the use of tobacco nicotine products and delivery devices will be changed to “any person under twenty-one years of age,” to align with new state law.
In other business, the board will hear a presentation on Coweeman Elementary School achievement and a first reading on an update for a graduation requirements policy. The update allows students to get one science credit if they pass the state science a ssessment.