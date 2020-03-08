Kelso School Board will hold boundary workshop, review polices Monday

The Kelso School Board will hold another work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday on school boundaries to accommodate shifts caused by the opening of a new Lexington Elementary School in 2021.

The workshop will be held at Coweeman Middle School before the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

A committee of PTO presidents, teachers, community members and school officials have been re-examining school boundary lines since October. Their goal is to affect as few students as possible, even though the opening of the new Lexington school means the district will shut down Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries.

During its regular meeting, the board will consider an number of policy adjustments.

An updated service animals policy would restrict the definition of a service animal to be a dog or miniature horse trained to perform tasks related to the person’s disability. Under the new policy, emotional support or companionship animals will not be allowed in school.

An updated policy on homeless students simplifies language and establishes the principal of each school as the contact point for homeless students.