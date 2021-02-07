 Skip to main content
Kelso School Board will hear hybrid update, report on Butler Acres academics
Kelso School Board will hear hybrid update, report on Butler Acres academics

Kelso School District

The Kelso School Board will hear an update on the move to hybrid learning and a presentation on Butler Acres academic achievement at its Monday meeting.

The board will consider changes to the high school graduation requirements policy, AP course requirements, College in the High School Program requirements and measuring proficiency in Indigenous languages.

A proposed policy also would allow an exception to graduation dress codes so students who are members of a federally recognized tribe can wear traditional tribal regalia or objects of Native American cultural significance along with or attached to their gown.

A proposed policy on financial aid advising would create a financial advising day to “increase financial aid application completion rates, especially among underrepresented students.”

By law, the district must now provide a financial aid advising day and notification of financial aid opportunities to parents and guardians of any student entering the 12th grade between Sept.1 and Dec.1.

To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting on Feb. 8, call 253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 786 833 2386 or use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7868332386.

