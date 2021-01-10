Kelso School board will hear hybrid, athletics updates Monday

The Kelso School Board will hear a school reopening update and update on athletic practices and schedules at its Monday meeting.

To join the virtual 6 p.m. meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7868332386 or call 253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 786 833 2386.

To comment, email molly.guler@kelsosd.org with name, address and message before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Kelso schools have had K-5 grades in hybrid, and plans to increase the number of days grades 3-5 are in school buildings on Monday, Jan. 11.

The school board will also hear an update on bond-funded construction projects and academic achievement at Barnes Elementary School.

Updates to the district's policy on alternative learning experience courses will also be considered.

