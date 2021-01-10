 Skip to main content
Kelso School board will hear hybrid, athletics updates Monday
Kelso School board will hear hybrid, athletics updates Monday

Kelso School District

The Kelso School Board will hear a school reopening update and update on athletic practices and schedules at its Monday meeting.

To join the virtual 6 p.m. meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7868332386 or call 253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 786 833 2386.

To comment, email molly.guler@kelsosd.org with name, address and message before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Kelso schools have had K-5 grades in hybrid, and plans to increase the number of days grades 3-5 are in school buildings on Monday, Jan. 11.

The school board will also hear an update on bond-funded construction projects and academic achievement at Barnes Elementary School.

Updates to the district's policy on alternative learning experience courses will also be considered.

