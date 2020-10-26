Kelso School Board unanimously approved $4.1m in cuts due to COVID-19

The Kelso School Board unanimously approved $4.1 million in budget cuts Monday, including staffing and school budgets cuts, due to the effects of COVD-19.
According to Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund, the district is facing a roughly $4.1 million dollar gap due to having 200 fewer students enrolled than planned, as well as shortages from the meal service and transportation ridership with schools in remote learning.
“These are sacrifices we unfortunately have to make to keep us afloat,” he told the board Oct. 26.
He said he planned to re-evaluate in January, as “the hope is as we are able to bring back more students we’re able to bring back more staff and programs throughout the school year.”
About 56% of those savings will come from staffing reductions and the rest will come from material, supplies and operation cost reductions and use of reserve funds.
Some of the staff reductions are already in place due to the furloughs put in place earlier in the year, according to agenda documents.
To make up the roughly $2.3 million in staff savings, district staff recommended furloughing nutrition staff through the hybrid model to save $180,000; furloughing custodial and grounds staff for 10 days through summer to save $225,000; cutting five or six bus routes to save $150,000; leave some certificated positions open to save $330,000; furloughing some basic staff positions to save $900,000; and closing the pool to save $100,000.
On the operating cost side, district staff recommended using $650,000 of reserves, along with school budgets in half, which will save $215,000. The district technology budget would also be cut by 80%, saving $250,000, and all instructional material purchases would be halted to save $500,000.
Running Start and CEO, early college enrollment programs, will also be cut by $200,000.
Westlund said he recommends using about 1% of the district’s reserves because that will still leave the district “in a range that is adequate.”
Westlund said overall, the intent is to sustain an ending fund balance in August of $5 million and what he has suggested is the “maximum amount of reductions that need to occur given our current knowledge.”
He added that as more students return to classrooms, the losses in the nutrition and transportation side might be slowed, and that the reductions assume a “limited hybrid if not full remote school year.”
“We have to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.
Superintendent Mary Bath Tack also gave an update about the transition to a hybrid model. Third through fifth graders joined kindergarten through second grade students in class Monday and Tack said they did an “outstanding job.”
“Every ripple or rough spot we’ve met so far has been met with tenacity, determination, problem solving and most importantly positivity,” she said.
High school seniors will return to a hybrid model Nov. 2, followed by grades 6-8 entering hybrid one day a week Nov. 9.
Tack also shared the results of parent and student surveys which showed while a majority thought remote learning was better than in the fall, a majority were also very concerned with students’ flagging mental health due to isolation.
Parents of K-2 students said overall, their child’s mental health improved when they went back to school, even part time. Look for a full story on the survey results in TDN later this week.
Tack said the district was working to support student, teacher and families and get students back to in-person learning as quickly as was safely possible.
“We’re starting small and doing it well,” she said.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a $10,000 donation from the Safeway Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Grant program to help offset the cost of its summer meal program.
• Surplused old furniture and equipment that is being replaced at Wallace Elementary School.
And passed five policy changes:
• The Learning Assistance Program: Updates language
• Notification and dissemination of information about student offenses and notification of threats of violence or harm: Replaces the older policy with a new state policy that describes who should be notified of juvenile sex offenders, juveniles convicted of weapon, drug, or violent crimes and that the information is exempt from public records requests.
• Sexual harassment of students prohibited: Updates language.
• Infectious diseases: Updates language.
• Response to illness and injury: Clarifies that staff designated to provide student health support should be certified in First Aid/CPR/AED while the board encourages all school staff to become certified in first aid.
