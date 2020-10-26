Kelso School Board unanimously approved $4.1m in cuts due to COVID-19

On the operating cost side, district staff recommended using $650,000 of reserves, along with school budgets in half, which will save $215,000. The district technology budget would also be cut by 80%, saving $250,000, and all instructional material purchases would be halted to save $500,000.

Running Start and CEO, early college enrollment programs, will also be cut by $200,000.

Westlund said he recommends using about 1% of the district’s reserves because that will still leave the district “in a range that is adequate.”

Westlund said overall, the intent is to sustain an ending fund balance in August of $5 million and what he has suggested is the “maximum amount of reductions that need to occur given our current knowledge.”

He added that as more students return to classrooms, the losses in the nutrition and transportation side might be slowed, and that the reductions assume a “limited hybrid if not full remote school year.”

“We have to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.

Superintendent Mary Bath Tack also gave an update about the transition to a hybrid model. Third through fifth graders joined kindergarten through second grade students in class Monday and Tack said they did an “outstanding job.”