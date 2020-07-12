Kelso school board to vote on expanding virtual academy Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Young students may soon have more online learning options. At its meeting Monday, the Kelso School Board is scheduled to vote on expanding the district’s longstanding virtual academy to the full K-12 range.

There will be a work session on the expansion at 4 p.m. before the 5 p.m. school board meeting. Both are virtual. To join, visit www.kelso.wednet.edu the day of the meeting.

According to the district website, the virtual academy is an “innovative, engaging educational program that inspires students to learn from anywhere and at their own pace.” It uses online core subjects and elective choices that run “parallel” with the in-person curriculum and that meet state standards, according to the website.

Students check in with teachers at least weekly and can also opt to have in-person learning in specific subjects.

The board also will receive updates on the construction of bond projects and a preliminary report about next year’s budget. It will also vote on an $11 million bid from Pease Construction for the modernization project at Butler Acres, according to agenda documents.