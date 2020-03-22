Kelso School Board to vote on construction bids and emergency policy Monday

Despite coronavirus concerns, the Kelso School Board will hold its Monday night meeting to discuss acquiring property on Burcham Street for construction and to discuss passing an emergency policy to give the superintendent the ability to make decisions, including on suspension of board policies if necessary, without a board vote.

The emergency policy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, still asks that Superintendent Mary Beth Tack consult the board when possible. It would also give the superintendent, or a designee, power to close facilities and grounds, direct staff assignments and waive bidding procedures for purchases that are necessary due to the emergency. If the Tack chooses to waive normal bidding processes, she will have to document the reasons.

The board is also slated to vote on purchasing a property at 1613 Burcham Street for $265,000, plus taxes and closing costs. The property will be used to improve traffic flow and increase parking for Butler Acres Elementary. The money would come from the bond voters approved in 2018.

While the meeting will be in person at the district board room, the board will observe social distancing practices, according to the website. The public can either attend the meeting or submit comments in writing.