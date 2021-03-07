Kelso School Board to update policy for paying employees with federal funds during emergencies

The Kelso School Board will review changes to its federal program costs policy Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board will hear a first reading of updates to the allowable costs for federal programs policy that will allow the district to continue to pay employees who are paid with federal grant funds even if they cannot work “in extraordinary circumstances, such as those caused by emergencies.”

The district’s policy on bid and request for proposal requirements is also slated to be updated, per new state guidelines.

The changes to the policy include setting higher limits for projects that require quotes if the district is a low-risk auditee, to bring the district in line with new state law. That means for goods, the threshold jumps from $10,000 to $40,000, and for services the threshold for requiring a bids increases from $10,000 to $50,000.

The board will also hear a construction update, a presentation on Catlin School academics and an update on reopening schools.

To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7868332386 or call 253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 786 833 2386.

