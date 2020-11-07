Kelso School Board to review hybrid, special education Monday

The Kelso School Board will review hybrid and special education services Monday night, along with individual school improvement plans.

To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, visit the district website for login information.

Director of Special Programs Heather Ogden will share an update about special education, and Superintendent Mary Beth Tack will update the board on the return to hybrid.

The board will vote on each school's improvement plan, which sets out goals for academic improvement at each school in the district.

Term limits for board president and vice president are also up for review. The board will discuss removing term limits from the policy, which currently says that any member who serves as president can only serve for one year, and cannot serve for consecutive years.

After voters elect board members, the board selects two people to fill the roles of president and vice president.

