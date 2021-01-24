Kelso School Board to review Huntington modernization plans Monday

The Kelso School Board will vote on the modernization designs for Huntington Middle School at its Monday meeting, Jan. 25.
Integrus Architecture will give a presentation on the Huntington Middle School design plans before the board votes on the design.
Huntington Middle School students will be moved to Catlin Elementary School in the 2021-22 school year while their school undergoes a $30 million modernization.
The 18-month renovation will replace Huntington’s major mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. It will also change the location of the office and entryway, add a second gymnasium and replace the track.
Catlin Elementary will undergo minor modifications over the summer of 2021 to make it fit for middle school students, according to the district, because Catlin students are scheduled to move into the new Lexington Elementary School in the fall of 2021.
These projects are financed through the $98.6 million bond that voters approved in 2018.
The board will also hear a report on Beacon Hill Elementary school’s achievement, get an update on the move to hybrid classes, and hear a second reading on language updates to its alternative learning experience courses policy.