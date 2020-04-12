Kelso School Board to meet virtually, open construction bids Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kelso School Board will hold its Monday night meeting virtually to discuss opening the Butler Acres modernization project up to bid and hold a public hearing on closing Beacon Hill and Catlin schools.

To join the meeting, visit the district website Monday for the Zoom meeting link or to get conference call numbers. The meeting is at 6 p.m.

Public comments can be shared by emailing molly.guler@kelsosd.org with a name, address and comment before 3 p.m. Monday. Only people living in the Kelso School District can comment.

By law, the district is required to hold public hearing before closing schools. Beacon Hill Elementary School and Catlin Elementary School are slated to be closed as part of the $98.6 million voter-approved bond.

Lexington Elementary, which is currently under construction, will house students from Catlin and Beacon Hill.

The board also is scheduled to pass several resolutions related to construction at Butler Acres and Carrolls elementary schools.