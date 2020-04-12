You are the owner of this article.
Kelso School Board to meet virtually, open construction bids Monday
Kelso School Board to meet virtually, open construction bids Monday

Kelso School District

The Kelso School Board will hold its Monday night meeting virtually to discuss opening the Butler Acres modernization project up to bid and hold a public hearing on closing Beacon Hill and Catlin schools.

To join the meeting, visit the district website Monday for the Zoom meeting link or to get conference call numbers. The meeting is at 6 p.m.

Public comments can be shared by emailing molly.guler@kelsosd.org with a name, address and comment before 3 p.m. Monday. Only people living in the Kelso School District can comment.

By law, the district is required to hold public hearing before closing schools. Beacon Hill Elementary School and Catlin Elementary School are slated to be closed as part of the $98.6 million voter-approved bond.

Lexington Elementary, which is currently under construction, will house students from Catlin and Beacon Hill.

The board also is scheduled to pass several resolutions related to construction at Butler Acres and Carrolls elementary schools.

On the agenda is a document of board intent to modernize Carrolls and an authorization to put the Butler Acres construction project out to bid. In addition, the board will consider committing to using the schools for instruction for at least five more years and that the overall life of the buildings will be at least 30 years.

Finally, the board is expected to pass a resolution that the Huntington Middle School renovation will not create a racial imbalance. All resolutions are required by law during school construction.

Virtual Meetings

Longview School Board also will hold its Monday night meeting virtually. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. 

The board will hear an update on school closures and funding, as well as the March enrollment report and the February budget report.

To join, login to Zoom or dial 1-669-900-6833. If logged in, click on 'Join a Meeting'. When prompted, enter meeting ID 176 828 401 then the meeting password: 022530.

