Kelso School Board to hold reopening work session at 4 p.m. Friday

The Kelso School Board will hold a special work session beginning at 4 p.m. Friday to discuss the school reopening plan.

To join over Zoom use meeting ID 976.7845.5754. To join over the phone, call 1-253-215-8782 and use the same meeting ID.

According to a draft plan released last week, Kelso students would start the academic year in the classroom one or two days a week under a hybrid schedule.

Students would be grouped by last name. Grades K-2 would be in school buildings two days a week, in classes of fewer than 10 students. Students in grades 3-12 would attend classes in person one day a week, in groups of less than eight.

On off days, students would participate in online learning, and Wednesdays would see online classes for all grades.

While in school, all students and staff will wear masks or face shields, keep physical distanced, wash their hands often and have daily health checks, according to the draft plan.

