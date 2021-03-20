Kelso School Board to hear early learning reports Monday

Early learning is on the agenda for the Kelso School Board's Monday meeting, as is equity in awarding mastery credit.

The board will hear updates on preschool, transitional kindergarten, and academic progress at Rose Valley Elementary.

The board also is slated to hear first readings of language changes to seven mastery-based credit polices to "ensure cultural responsiveness."

The polices would bring current polices in line with new state law for math, science, social studies, the arts, English, health and fitness and world languages by specifying that the district will collect data to make sure there's no inequality between groups of students who are awarded credit.

The board will also take a final vote on two polices: updates to the allowable costs for federal programs and the policy on bids and requests for proposal requirements.

If passed, the allowable costs update will allow the district to continue to pay employees who are paid with federal grant funds even if they cannot work “in extraordinary circumstances, such as those caused by emergencies.”

