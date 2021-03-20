 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelso School Board to hear early learning reports Monday
0 comments

Kelso School Board to hear early learning reports Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelso School District

Early learning is on the agenda for the Kelso School Board's Monday meeting, as is equity in awarding mastery credit.

The board will hear updates on preschool, transitional kindergarten, and academic progress at Rose Valley Elementary.

The board also is slated to hear first readings of language changes to seven mastery-based credit polices to "ensure cultural responsiveness."

The polices would bring current polices in line with new state law for math, science, social studies, the arts, English, health and fitness and world languages by specifying that the district will collect data to make sure there's no inequality between groups of students who are awarded credit.

The board will also take a final vote on two polices: updates to the allowable costs for federal programs and the policy on bids and requests for proposal requirements.

If passed, the allowable costs update will allow the district to continue to pay employees who are paid with federal grant funds even if they cannot work “in extraordinary circumstances, such as those caused by emergencies.”

The changes to the request for proposal requirements policy would include setting higher limits for projects that require quotes if the district is a low-risk auditee, to bring the district in line with new state law. That means for goods, the threshold jumps from $10,000 to $40,000, and for services the threshold for requiring a bids increases from $10,000 to $50,000.

To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7868332386 and meeting ID 786 833 2386.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano erupts on Icelandic peninsula

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News