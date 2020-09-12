Kelso School Board to discuss timeline for ' hybrid' instructional model Monday

The new online school year is just a week old, but the Kelso School Board isn’t wasting any time planning for a return to in-class instruction.
The board will review at its Monday board meeting possible timelines for returning to some in-person learning and update its absence policies to cover remote learning
To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, visit the district website.
The board also will hear reports on summer learning, athletics for the upcoming year, a preliminary enrollment report and a report on the progress the district is making toward reopening schools.
A number of issues before the board are connected to the new online instructional models and schedules.
The board will consider a draft timeline for students back to a hybrid classroom/remote model, according to agenda documents.
The board will also consider revisions to policies that determine whether students can recover credits by taking online courses in English, math, science, social studies, the arts and health and fitness.
Online instruction also requires new policies about absences. The district’s excused and unexcused absence policy needs to be amended to include remote learning. According to agenda documents, a student are considered absent from remote learning if they don’t participate in planned instructional activities. The participation would include daily log-ins, daily interactions with the teacher and “evidence of participation in a task or assignment,” according to agenda documents.
The policy also expands the district’s list of approved absences to include situations tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including conflicts between a guardian’s work schedule and online learning and a lack of internet.
According to the proposed policy, absences from remote learning must be marked as a “non-truancy remote learning absence” until Oct.4, meaning they are not marked as excused or unexcused. Beginning October 5, any absence from remote learning is unexcused unless it meets one of the criteria.
A resolution to give the superintendent the ability to suspend any polices needed to re-open schools is also on the agenda.
Suggested by the state, the resolution allows Superintendent Mary Beth Tack to suspend “provisions of board policies and/or whole policies if such suspension is necessary to implement the adopted reopening plan or is necessary for ongoing compliance with written guidance from the Department of Health” and other state departments.
