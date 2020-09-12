Kelso School Board to discuss timeline for ' hybrid' instructional model Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new online school year is just a week old, but the Kelso School Board isn’t wasting any time planning for a return to in-class instruction.

The board will review at its Monday board meeting possible timelines for returning to some in-person learning and update its absence policies to cover remote learning

To join the 6 p.m. Zoom meeting, visit the district website.

The board also will hear reports on summer learning, athletics for the upcoming year, a preliminary enrollment report and a report on the progress the district is making toward reopening schools.

A number of issues before the board are connected to the new online instructional models and schedules.

The board will consider a draft timeline for students back to a hybrid classroom/remote model, according to agenda documents.

The board will also consider revisions to policies that determine whether students can recover credits by taking online courses in English, math, science, social studies, the arts and health and fitness.