Kelso School Board to discuss potential cuts in classified staff hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kelso School Board is set to discuss potential reductions to classified staff work hours during a special virtual meeting Monday evening.

Michele Nerland, district spokeswoman, confirmed the topic would be discussed Monday but declined to give specifics.

The meeting agenda includes an update on the district's reopening plan, discussion of reductions for the 2020/21 school year, and a resolution on a temporary reduction in educational support programs.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. Monday. The public can join via Zoom using meeting ID 914 2816 3266 or call 1-253-215-8782 and enter 91428163266#.

In an Aug. 17 meeting, the Longview School Board unanimously approved temporary layoff of 236 employees from the Service Employees International Union 925 and the Longview Classified Public Education Association while the district is in remote learning. Those layoffs include nurses, most food service workers and bus drivers, custodians, secretaries and many paraeducators.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.