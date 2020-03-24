Kelso School Board passes emergency policy, approves construction bids

The flag pledge at Monday night’s Kelso School Board meeting felt different, according to Board President Mike Haas. Calling in virtually to a nearly-empty board room, Haas said the pledge after 9/11 felt different, too.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board convened mostly by video call to pass an emergency policy giving the superintendent the ability to make decisions, including on suspension of board policies if necessary, without a board vote.
The emergency policy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, still asks that Superintendent Mary Beth Tack consult the board when possible. It is modeled after a resolution from the Washington State School Directors’ Association, Tack said, and most districts in the state are adopting it as well.
Longview School Board will hold a special meeting at noon Wednesday to vote on a similar policy.
“It’s to streamline work during our current situation,” Tack said.
For example, Tack said, if the state directs districts to waive some graduation requirements, the board will not have to completely re-write its current graduation policy, only to change it back after the pandemic ends.
Tack said any changes she makes would be based on guidance from the State Board of Education, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction or the governor.
The policy also gives the superintendent, or a designee, power to close facilities and grounds, direct staff assignments and waive bidding procedures for purchases necessary due to the emergency. If Tack chooses to waive normal bidding processes, she will have to document the reasons.
Haas said it was a “pretty significant resolution, but we’re in significant times.”
The board also voted to purchase a property at 1613 Burcham St. in Kelso for $265,000, plus taxes and closing costs. The property will be used to improve traffic flow and increase parking for Butler Acres Elementary.
The money comes from the bond voters approved in 2018, and Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund said the district will save money by purchasing the property now instead of waiting and potentially having to redo the parking lot later.
There was one public comment submitted by email. Peter Walton wrote that he opposed the emergency resolution because it went against America’s democratic values and because Tack is not an elected official. He also said it was “outrageous” that the board meeting was not entirely virtual.
“(It) demonstrates a reckless disregard for the safety of others in the community. During the outbreak meetings should either be held online or not at all,” Walton wrote.
In other business, the board:
• Passed revisions to its family, medical and maternity leave policy. The changes bring the policy up-to-date with state law and includes defining terms and clarifying when employees need to submit written notice.
• Heard a budget update for January and February. Westlund said the budget is on track to break even this year, and that the district’s most recent audit came back clean.
• Accepted a bid of $185,000, plus taxes and fees, from Orca Pacific to re-plaster the high school pool, which is 18 years old and starting to crumble, Westlund said. The budgeted cost for the project is $200,000.
• Accepted a total bid of $3.17 million from JH Kelly to complete the modernization of Carrolls Elementary School. The budgeted cost for the project is $3.39 million.
• Accepted a fee proposal of just less than $2.9 million dollars from Integrus Architecture for the Huntington Middle School modernization project.
