Kelso School Board passes emergency policy, approves construction bids

The policy also gives the superintendent, or a designee, power to close facilities and grounds, direct staff assignments and waive bidding procedures for purchases necessary due to the emergency. If Tack chooses to waive normal bidding processes, she will have to document the reasons.

Haas said it was a “pretty significant resolution, but we’re in significant times.”

The board also voted to purchase a property at 1613 Burcham St. in Kelso for $265,000, plus taxes and closing costs. The property will be used to improve traffic flow and increase parking for Butler Acres Elementary.

The money comes from the bond voters approved in 2018, and Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund said the district will save money by purchasing the property now instead of waiting and potentially having to redo the parking lot later.

There was one public comment submitted by email. Peter Walton wrote that he opposed the emergency resolution because it went against America’s democratic values and because Tack is not an elected official. He also said it was “outrageous” that the board meeting was not entirely virtual.

“(It) demonstrates a reckless disregard for the safety of others in the community. During the outbreak meetings should either be held online or not at all,” Walton wrote.