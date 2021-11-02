Kelso School board incumbents retain seats

Kelso School Board incumbents Leah Moore and Karen Grafton were re-elected to second terms in Tuesday night's election, based on early returns.

Moore ran unopposed for a second term in the Position 1 seat and got 98% of the vote.

Grafton got 73% to challenger John Bradley's 26% for the Position 2 seat.

There have been 12,095 ballots cast in the election, a 16.9% turnout rate for the county as of Tuesday night. In Kelso, 2,520 people cast ballots, a 13% turnout rate for the city.

Moore previously said she ran for re-election because she enjoys working with the superintendent, school board, staff and students at Kelso. Her focus in the coming term is in-person learning and social emotional learning, she said.

In Grafton’s voter guide statement, she said she's looking closely at meeting children’s best interests and wants to keep getting the community’s voice before making decisions.

