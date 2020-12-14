Kelso School Board honors local community partners, hears COVID-19 update

Three local groups were honored as 2020 Washington Association of School Administrators community leaders at Monday night’s Kelso School Board meeting: Bethany Lutheran Church, Lower Columbia School Gardens and Youth and Family Link.
Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said that even as the district faced “pretty significant challenges” this year with COVID-19, the district “continued to have incredible partnerships in our community.”
“We have many, but we’re recognizing three tonight,” she said.
The community leader awards honor community members or groups who have made outstanding contributions toward education, Tack said, including benefits to students, leadership, success, cooperation and a history of service.
She said that Lower Columbia School Gardens has been “empowering our Kelso community since 2009 by connecting kids and families with real food and hands on learning.” During lockdowns, the group also handed out container gardens and cooking kits for families.
“Through dynamic garden and cooking programs they cultivate health, equity, life-long learning and stewardship of the world around us,” Tack said. “With a presence in every one of our elementary and middle schools their staff garden and cook with hundreds of kids every week.”
Lower Columbia School Gardens Director Ian Thompson said it was a “great honor” for the group and “a privilege to work with all the wonderful kids, and adults, in Kelso schools.”
“We feel very appreciated for the work we do,” he said. “(We’re) looking forward to more good things together.”
Bethany Lutheran Church has “done amazingly generous things for Kelso kids for many, many years,” Tack said, including feeding 275 people Thanksgiving meals each year, pre-COVID, and feed 300 students every weekend all year with weekend food bags.
The church also adopts families in need during Christmas and volunteer at many school events, she said.
The Kelso School District has partnered with Youth and Family Link for “an incredible 22 years,” Tack said, since 1998.
This past year, Youth and Family Link used a grant and donations to build a Wallace Head Start center and South Kelso Community Resource Center that “will support some of Kelso’s most impoverished families with the ability to access key necessities,” Tack said.
It has ran programs after school at three elementary are two middle schools to provide safe spaces for students, and this fall the organization called all families who signed up for weekend food backpacks to see if they needed internet. Tack said if they did, Youth and Family Link gave the families codes for free high speed internet.
Board President Mike Haas said the “partnerships out district has with our community is why we’re a strong district.”
The board was also updated on reopening schools, hearing that the state may soon update school reopening metrics to make it easier for schools to return to in-person learning.
The draft metrics, which are not yet approved by the state, would move the “high” level from 75 new cases per 100,000 over 14 days to 200 cases per 100,000 over 14 days, the “moderate” range from 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 to 50 to 200, with finer distinctions within the level, and the “low” level from less than 25 cases to less than 50 cases.
Director of Student Services Don Iverson said even so, cases numbers are very high in the county and the district will reassess when it comes back from break. Right now, K-5 is in hybrid, while older grades are fully remote with a few exceptions for high-need students.
He said that staff and students are doing very well in following protocols, evidenced by the very low school based transmission rates. So far, Kelso has only had one case of COVID-19 that was transmitted from one student to another student in school.
He added that the vaccine means that “hope is there.”
Wallace Elementary School Principal Ray Cattin also spoke about student achievement, telling the board the school has managed to reduce the number of students being referred to the office for discipline by focusing on clearly teaching behavior expectations.
He said in the 2018-2019, 65% of students had one or less office referrals. In the past year, before schools went remote, nearly 84% of students had one or less referrals.
“At same time we were seeing huge gains in expected behavior, we also saw huge gains in academics,” Cattin told the board. “We were on a phenomenal trend line when we went out (of school).”
Cattin said as the students prepare to move to a new school, they are doing pre-teaching for expectations in the new school to take care of it, and adding clear signage in the new school to remind students to respect the “Wallace Wolf Pack.”
Board member Ron Huntington told Cattin that “respect is very important to growth and development and is missing in later generations, so I’m very impressed.”
Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund reported that the school revenue is falling short of what it was projected, with more losses than anticipated in meal funding and transportation.
Nutrition and transportation funding from the state is based on the number of students using the services, and Westlund said the district is serving 50% of its normal meal amount and only seeing 15% to 20% of normal bus ridership.
While the district has anticipate a $1 million shortfall in transportation, Westlund said it now looked like a $1.5 million shortfall, which might mean more reductions in January.
However, he said there is also a lot of discussion at state level about making hold harmless funding available to districts to offset those losses.
The board passed changes to the Organization of the Board and Election of Officers policy, which states that at the first meeting following the certified November election, the school board will elect a president and vice president.
The update to the policy removes the stipulation that officers only fill the role for one year, and that anyone serving as president cannot serve for more than one consecutive term. Tack said that bring the district more in line with other districts.
The board also re-elected Hass as president and elected Jeane Conrad vice president.
