Kelso School Board honors local community partners, hears COVID-19 update

The board was also updated on reopening schools, hearing that the state may soon update school reopening metrics to make it easier for schools to return to in-person learning.

The draft metrics, which are not yet approved by the state, would move the “high” level from 75 new cases per 100,000 over 14 days to 200 cases per 100,000 over 14 days, the “moderate” range from 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 to 50 to 200, with finer distinctions within the level, and the “low” level from less than 25 cases to less than 50 cases.

Director of Student Services Don Iverson said even so, cases numbers are very high in the county and the district will reassess when it comes back from break. Right now, K-5 is in hybrid, while older grades are fully remote with a few exceptions for high-need students.

He said that staff and students are doing very well in following protocols, evidenced by the very low school based transmission rates. So far, Kelso has only had one case of COVID-19 that was transmitted from one student to another student in school.

He added that the vaccine means that “hope is there.”