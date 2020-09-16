Kelso School Board approves return-to-school timeline, Longview to vote Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As long as COVID-19 cases stay low locally, Kelso K-2 students will return to classrooms Sept. 28, and Longview is set to approve a similar plan Monday evening.

The Longview School Board will have a special 6:30 p.m. Monday night meeting to discuss setting a school reopening timeline beginning Sept. 28. To join, log in to Zoom.us or call 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 932 8660 2483 and password 906439.

The Kelso board on Monday night unanimously approved a timeline that brings K-2 students back into classrooms two days per week starting Sept. 28. Last school year, Kelso had about 1,070 K-2 students, according to the state office of public instruction.

However, the district is facing a $2 million budget shortfall because of a roughly 250-student lower enrollment rate, the board also heard, and most of those students are in elementary school. And not all families will choose to send their students back in person, officials said.

The Kelso plan calls for grades 3-5 to return to classrooms Oct. 5 one day per week. That group’s schedule will bump up to two days a week on Oct. 19, when grades 6-8 will come back one day per week. If all goes well and cases stay low, then on Nov. 9 all students K-12 will be in person two days per week.